The UCLA men's basketball team, with a double-digit second-half lead, fell into a lull and its star big man, Adem Bona, picked up a fourth foul as Colorado made the game interesting late Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.

That's when Bruins guard Lazar Stefanovic, who was playing with an injured foot and held scoreless in the first half, picked the right time to get going.

Stefanovic made back-to-back jump shots, including a 3-pointer in front of the UCLA bench, as part of a key run to help the Bruins hold off the Buffaloes for a 64-60 victory.

UCLA (14-11, 9-5 Pac-12), winners of six in a row, had three players score in double figures led by freshman guard Sebastian Mack's 19 points. Bona added 14 points and seven rebounds and point guard Dylan Andrews chipped in 13 points.

Colorado (16-9, 7-7 Pac-12), now 1-7 in road games, had a chance to tie or take the lead down 63-60 with 17 seconds to play. However, forward Tristan da Silva was run off the 3-point line by the Bruins' defense and his missed layup attempt was contested strongly by Bona and freshman Brandon Williams.

Stefanovic, who finished with six points, iced the game by splitting a pair of free throws with 3.3 seconds to play.

Cody Williams led Colorado with 18 points followed by 16 from da Silva and 12 from center Eddie Lampkin.

The Bruins will return to action Sunday against visiting Utah at 4 p.m.