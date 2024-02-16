UCLA overcomes late Colorado push to run win streak to 6 games
The UCLA men's basketball team, with a double-digit second-half lead, fell into a lull and its star big man, Adem Bona, picked up a fourth foul as Colorado made the game interesting late Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.
That's when Bruins guard Lazar Stefanovic, who was playing with an injured foot and held scoreless in the first half, picked the right time to get going.
Stefanovic made back-to-back jump shots, including a 3-pointer in front of the UCLA bench, as part of a key run to help the Bruins hold off the Buffaloes for a 64-60 victory.
UCLA (14-11, 9-5 Pac-12), winners of six in a row, had three players score in double figures led by freshman guard Sebastian Mack's 19 points. Bona added 14 points and seven rebounds and point guard Dylan Andrews chipped in 13 points.
Colorado (16-9, 7-7 Pac-12), now 1-7 in road games, had a chance to tie or take the lead down 63-60 with 17 seconds to play. However, forward Tristan da Silva was run off the 3-point line by the Bruins' defense and his missed layup attempt was contested strongly by Bona and freshman Brandon Williams.
Stefanovic, who finished with six points, iced the game by splitting a pair of free throws with 3.3 seconds to play.
Cody Williams led Colorado with 18 points followed by 16 from da Silva and 12 from center Eddie Lampkin.
The Bruins will return to action Sunday against visiting Utah at 4 p.m.
Postgame media session
Turning point of the game
The teams combined to make the first 11 shots of the game as UCLA led 14-10 early.
The Bruins, though, were able to separate themselves by turning the ball over just once and forcing the Buffaloes into nine miscues.
Andrews made a driving layup in the closing seconds to send UCLA into the locker room with a 38-29 lead.
Colorado, which trimmed a 14-point second-half deficit down to five on a pair of occasions, then drew closer on Lampkin's layup to pull within 50-46 with 8:54 to play.
Minutes later, a Cody Williams 3-pointer and a da Silva dunk tied the game 51-51 to set the stage for the back-and-forth finish.
With 3:37 to play, Stefanovic made his first basket as part of a 9-2 run after Colorado tied the game 54-54. The spurt gave the Bruins a 63-56 lead with 2:11 left.
UCLA standout on offense: Guard Sebastian Mack
Mack was efficient, making 7 of 11 shots and 5 of 7 free throws. He continues to impress despite playing through a toe injury that head coach Mick Cronin said will linger the rest of the season.
UCLA standout on defense: Forward/center Adem Bona and point guard Dylan Andrews
Bona collected a block and two steals in another typical outing for the standout big man.
Meanwhile, Andrews helped limit Colorado guard KJ Simpson to a 1-of-7 shooting performance and three turnovers.
UCLA play of the game
The Bruins took a 27-20 lead and forced a Colorado timeout with 8:01 to play in the first half thanks to an all-Bona highlight reel.
Bona blocked a J'Vonne Hadley shot on defense, sprinted down the floor and Bruins reserve point guard Will McClendon fed him for a transition slam on the other end.
Why UCLA won
Bona's strong early start helped the Bruins score 20 first-half points in the paint. They finished with a 32-30 margin after Bona ran into second-half foul trouble.
More importantly, UCLA cooled off Colorado's hot start by forcing nine of its 14 turnovers in the first half. The Bruins owned a 19-4 advantage in points off turnovers, took eight more shot attempts, eight more free throws and pulled down four more offensive rebounds.