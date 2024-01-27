LOS ANGELES — UCLA men's basketball head coach Mick Cronin made it a point earlier this week to say that Adem Bona's teammates need to do a better job helping him rebound.

The rest of the Bruins responded with a dominant effort on the glass Saturday, and a furious rally to close the first half propelled UCLA to a 65-50 win over rival USC at the Galen Center.

The Bruins closed final 8 minutes, 8 seconds of the first half on a 24-6 run and never looked back.

The win was Cronin first in the building as the Bruins' coach after losing the first four of his tenure, in its fifth season. Overall, it stopped a five-game losing streak at the Galen Center for UCLA (9-11, 4-5 Pac-12).

Point guard Dylan Andrews was one of the Bruins’ three double-digit scorers, finishing with 20 points and connecting on 3 of 6 3-pointers.

As a team, UCLA was 7 of 16 beyond the arc.

Lazar Stefanovic added 17 points and Bona chipped in 10 for UCLA, which owned a 10-0 advantage in offensive rebounds through one half en route to a 15-7 margin.

The Bruins dominated the glass 43-29 overall.

Aside from a basket to open the second half that momentarily cut a 37-26 halftime deficit to single digits, USC (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12) found itself in a double-digit hole for the rest of the contest.

A Stefanovic 3-pointer extended UCLA’s lead to 63-45 and sent USC fans heading for the exits with 2:18 to play.

Oziyah Sellers was the lone USC player to score in double figures, scoring 10 points off the bench.

Trojans guard Boogie Ellis, who returned after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury, made his first two shots — both long 3-pointers — but was limited to eight points on 3 of 10 shots.

Ellis scored 31 in last season’s win over the Bruins at the Galen Center.