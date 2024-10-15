WATCH: UCLA assoc. head coach Darren Savino, players after scrimmage

Former UCLA men’s basketball players and donors were treated Tuesday night to a closed intrasquad scrimmage at Pauley Pavilion.

The media also was invited to watch the Gold Team rally late in the first half and pull away for a 64-57 win over the Blue Team in a 40-minute showcase.

Afterward, associate head coach Darren Savino addressed the media along with Gold Team members Eric Dailey Jr. and William Kyle III to discuss the evening’s action and where the 22nd-ranked Bruins are at before opening the season early next month.

Watch the full interviews below: