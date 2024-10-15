WATCH: UCLA WR J.Michael Sturdivant discusses role in offense, more

The UCLA offense found a way this past weekend to get its biggest deep receiving threat involved early.

While it still wasn’t ultimately enough, Bruins wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant scored a 42-yard touchdown on a play-action pass from quarterback Ethan Garbers to momentarily retake a fourth-quarter lead against Minnesota last Saturday.

After Tuesday’s practice, Sturdivant looked back on the catch, and he also discussed his fluctuating involvement through the midway point of the season.

Plus, find out what he thought about running back T.J. Harden’s own highlight-reel touchdown catch, the upcoming trip to Rutgers, and more.

Watch the full media session below: