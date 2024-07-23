UCLA right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio doesn’t necessarily look at the school’s move to the Big Ten Conference as a major step up, but some members of the media who cover the league had different thoughts.

Ahead of their first appearance Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days, the Bruins were slotted 15th out of the 18 teams in a preseason poll conducted annually by cleveland.com that featured 27 voters who cover the conference regionally and nationally.

Last week, DiGiorgio said the Pac-12 provided a formidable test to UCLA previously and there won’t be any intimidation facing a new set of opponents.

“We were really working this offseason to be prepared for that,” DiGiorgio said. “I don’t like looking at it as a step up because we’ve always been able to compete at that level, and I think that’s where we’re at. I don’t want to look at an opponent as, ‘Oh, this school’s so much bigger than me.’ I think we have the right pieces on the team to be able to compete with those schools.”

The Big Ten stopped producing its own poll after 2010, and cleveland.com wrote that it invited a beat reporter who covers each of the schools to participate before releasing the results Monday.

Ohio State was the overwhelming favorite with 21 first-place votes, while new Big Ten member Oregon picked up the remaining six votes and finished in second.

Penn State, defending national champion Michigan and Iowa, in order, rounded out the top five.

USC, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Rutgers and Washington made up the rest of the top 10.

According to the full poll breakdown, which was not released publicly, Washington produced the voters’ biggest difference in opinion. The Huskies received votes that ranged from fourth to 16th.

Maryland, Minnesota, Illinois and Northwestern were the four schools projected directly ahead of the Bruins.

Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue were picked to finish behind UCLA.

In addition to the conference transition that has resulted in one of the tougher schedules in the nation, UCLA’s projected finish could be attributed to the lost production from last season. Just four projected starters on offense and five on defense who earned starts in more than half of last season’s contests are returning for the Bruins in 2024.

The biggest loss of them all was Lombardi Award winner and consensus All-American edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who was drafted 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in this spring’s NFL draft.

UCLA defensive tackle Jay Toia said last week that while there is plenty to replace, particularly along the defensive line, the players are looking prove they are “the same, if not better, defense.”

The Bruins had the nation’s 10th best total defense, including top-15 finishes in rush defense (2nd), tackles for a loss (3rd), sacks (5th), points allowed (14th) and interceptions (15th).

“We want to establish that we punch people in the mouth,” Toia said. “We still have great players here, and despite losing Latu, the (Murphy) twins and Carl (Jones) — we know it was a big hit, but we still want to be defined by who we were a year ago, two years ago, just being a good defense.”

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers said he embraces the change and new challenges that lie ahead.

“It brings out the best in people,” Garbers said, “and I think that when we go out there, we’ve got the opportunity to show the whole nation what we’re doing and what we’re about at UCLA. It’s gonna be special and it’s gonna be really cool to see.”

Since its inception in 2011, poll voters have correctly predicted the Big Ten champion just four times in 13 years. Ohio State was picked to finish atop the standings for the ninth time.

Big Ten Media Days gets underway Tuesday in Indianapolis, with press conferences featuring Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue and Ohio State players and coaches.

UCLA, Iowa, Michigan State, USC, Nebraska and Penn State representatives will meet with the media Wednesday.

Foster, Garbers and Toia will be joined by Bruins linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo. UCLA is scheduled to lead off the day at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The event will be finished off Thursday by Oregon, Minnesota, Maryland, Washington, Indiana and Michigan.

A list of players and coaches attending the event and their scheduled times can be found on the Big Ten website.