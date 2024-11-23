UCLA picks apart Cal State Fullerton, 80-47

UCLA guard Kobe Johnson (0) goes to the basket Friday night in an 80-47 win over Cal State Fullerton at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Robert Hanashiro | Imagn Images)

LOS ANGELES — UCLA guard Kobe Johnson's all-around effort led the way Friday in an 80-47 nonconference win over Cal State Fullerton at Pauley Pavilion. Johnson finished with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals for the Bruins (5-1), who had five players score in double figures. The Titans (1-5) turned the ball over 21 times, including 14 steals by UCLA's trapping defense. The Bruins, who shot 50% (30 of 60) from the field, also got 11 points apiece from Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. and 10 each from reserves Aday Mara and Trent Perry.

Postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

UCLA raced out to an 18-8 lead with the help of five steals inside the first eight minutes of the contest. Johnson had four of the team's six steals in the half as the Bruins went into the locker room with a 39-25 halftime lead. A 13-1 run in the second half pushed the lead to 29 with 7:43 remaining as Mara and Perry sparked the Bruins.

Bruins standout on offense: C Aday Mara

The 7-foot-3 Spaniard continues to show a soft touch around the basket and got the crowd in a frenzy while making 4 of 6 shots from the field. Mara also chipped in a pair of assists. For the game, the Bruins owned a 40-18 advantage in the paint.

Bruins standout on defense: G Kobe Johnson

Johnson was his usual disruptive self in the passing lanes and was a big reason the Titans had 11 first-half turnovers. His play helped UCLA own a 27-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

UCLA play of the game

The sequence of the night belonged to sophomore reserve center Aday Mara, who received a rousing ovation when he first checked in during the second half. After making his first two shot attempts, Mara later took a bounce pass from Johnson for an open two-handed slam. On the other end, Mara then blocked a shot that led to an Eric Dailey Jr. basket the other way. Mara wasn't done, capping an 11-0 run with an alley-oop slam off a lob from Trent Perry to push the lead to 63-34 with 7:43 left.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins' depth continues to show, with 34 more points off the bench to follow Wednesday's valiant showing against Idaho State. UCLA also took care of the ball with just seven turnovers to help make up for getting out-rebounded 39-36.

Notable UCLA stats