UCLA picks up commitment from San Diego RB Roderick Robinson II

San Diego-Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II has become one of the most highly-targeted recruits in California during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Now he’s headed to UCLA.

The high three-star prospect decided to make a decision soon after taking an official visit to Westwood giving the Bruins a leg up in his recruitment. Robinson, who picked UCLA over a final group that also included Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee and Auburn, has connections from coast to coast and planned to wait until August to make his choice.

That changed after his visit with the Bruins, and now the 6-foot-1, 230-pound back will become the highest-rated member of UCLA’s class to this point.

"Being close to home wasn't too big of a factor for me, but it's right up the road so that was nothing but a plus," Robinson said about UCLA during his announcement ceremony on CBS Sports HQ. "I feel like I have a great relationship with coach Foster and coach Kelly. Coach Foster, he's been in the NFL at my position. So, I feel like he has the blueprint and he knows what it takes to get to the NFL in my position.

"Coach Kelly has been at the highest level. He's won Rose Bowls. He's been to national championships. So, I think that was a big thing that played in my decision. And, just the culture and upbringing they have with this team, I feel like they're gonna do big things this season."

UCLA quietly built momentum with Robinson after a group of schools began to stand out for the big running back during his junior season. Oregon had initially gained the most buzz early in the process with Cal and Arizona becoming big factors over the course of the late winter and early spring.

The SEC schools started to become a bigger part of the process in recent weeks with Robinson paying attention to those schools some more as well. He is originally from South Carolina and his dad has roots in Alabama as well making the Southeast an intriguing option.

Robinson had official visits scheduled with Auburn and Arizona in June but instead opted to make his commitment to the Bruins after just one official trip.

Now he will add to the running back group in Westwood giving head coach Chip Kelly a powerful ball carrier to utilize in the offense. It is also a big win for running backs coach DeShaun Foster, who went head to head against some high-level programs to help the Bruins pull in a commitment from Robinson.

UCLA has built an all-California recruiting class so far for 2023. Robinson joins safety/linebacker Ty Lee (Bellflower-St. John Bosco) and receiver Grant Gray (Norco) as the third member of the group.

The Bruins might not be done adding California recruits this week, either. Four-star inside linebacker Tre Edwards (Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic) is set to announce his commitment Friday evening, and he is coming off an official visit to UCLA last weekend.

Arizona, Cal and Oregon are Edwards’ other three finalists.

UCLA is one of the few schools utilizing the month of May for official visits, and so far it has led to two commitments shortly after the weekend trips. One of those commitments is now public with Robinson announcing his decision.