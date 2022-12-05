It will be another week until UCLA head coach Chip Kelly ultimately knows whether some of his key players will opt out of participating in the Sun Bowl.

The Bruins (9-3), who are ranked 18th in the latest Associated Press Top 25, were selected to face Pittsburgh (8-4) in the Dec. 30 bowl game in El Paso.

After UCLA’s 35-28 win in the regular-season finale at California, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson told reporters he was undecided on whether he would play in the bowl game or opt out and begin preparing for workouts leading up to the NFL draft.

UCLA held practices without media availability Saturday and Sunday before taking this week off for final exams. During his media teleconference Sunday following the Sun Bowl selection, Kelly said both Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, the team’s most promising draft prospect, were full participants in the practices.

“I haven’t had any discussions with anybody,” Kelly said when asked whether he expects any of his players to opt out. “We’ve had full participation, we’ve had two bowl practices.