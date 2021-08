UCLA players Jon Gaines II, Zach Charbonnet, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Otito Ogbonnia, and Qwuantrezz Knight met with the media post-Hawai'i game to talk about their victory. They all commented on the fact they need to improve and can't wait for tape sessions and a whole lot more. Enjoy!





