UCLA Pledge Noah Pulealii Huge Get
The Bruins land a player for a position of dire need three-star offensive guard Noah Pulealii (6-4, 310lbs.) from Salinas (Calif.) Palmas made public his intentions to continue his education and fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news