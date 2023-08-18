It’s not often that defensive-minded UCLA head coach Mick Cronin goes out of his way to stress the importance of his team’s development on offense.

But considering it’s no secret that the Bruins are replacing the top five scorers, including four starters, from last year’s team that advanced to the Sweet 16, it’s no ordinary year — and certainly no ordinary team given that four of the eight new additions are freshmen from overseas.

“Defense is the one area that a coach can impact the most in college basketball,” Cronin said. “Offensively, we all know we lost most of our scoring, so that’s where we’re going to have to figure it out. We’ve worked on a lot of ball movement stuff this summer, but who should have the ball the most, where the ball should go the most, late clock, late game when you need a bucket, where are you going to go? So there’s a lot of stuff we’re going to figure out.”

That makes the jump from freshman to sophomore, and from fringe rotation player to likely starter, that much more significant for point guard Dylan Andrews.