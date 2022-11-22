Minutes after UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said the status of his defensive coordinator has not changed, Bill McGovern emerged from the Wasserman Football Center to observe practice on the field Tuesday.

McGovern, who was sporting a blue hooded sweater and a black baseball cap, has made sporadic appearances on the practice field since missing the Oct. 29 win over Stanford.

As McGovern made his way on the field, several people including safety Mo Osling III greeted him with a big hug.

His last appearance on the practice field was in the lead up to UCLA’s win at Arizona State earlier this month.

When asked whether there was a change in McGovern’s status, Kelly said: “Not right now, no.”