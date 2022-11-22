UCLA Practice Notes: DC Bill McGovern makes an appearance
Minutes after UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said the status of his defensive coordinator has not changed, Bill McGovern emerged from the Wasserman Football Center to observe practice on the field Tuesday.
McGovern, who was sporting a blue hooded sweater and a black baseball cap, has made sporadic appearances on the practice field since missing the Oct. 29 win over Stanford.
As McGovern made his way on the field, several people including safety Mo Osling III greeted him with a big hug.
His last appearance on the practice field was in the lead up to UCLA’s win at Arizona State earlier this month.
When asked whether there was a change in McGovern’s status, Kelly said: “Not right now, no.”
The Bruins’ defensive coaching staff has used a collaborative effort the past four games without McGovern, and Clancy Pendergast, an analyst on the staff, has taken his place in the coaches’ box at games and been allowed to observe but not instruct during practices, per NCAA rules regarding analyst positions.
In his absence, the UCLA defense has allowed 455.8 yards per game, including a season-worst 649 yards in last week’s 48-45 loss to rival USC. The team has split the four contests and is on a two-game skid.
It is unclear whether McGovern will return to his full duties before the end of the season.
Charbonnet up for national honors
