Redshirt junior defensive back Alex Johnson had a pair of honors bestowed upon him this week as UCLA wrapped up its preparation Wednesday before the season opener against Bowling Green.

Johnson, in his fifth year, is one of six players who has been placed on scholarship. The others are placekicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira, long snapper Jack Landherr IV, receiver Josiah Norwood, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and defensive lineman Dovid Magna.

In addition, Johnson has switched from jersey No. 19 to No. 36. The significance of the swap continues the program’s remembrance of former UCLA receiver Nick Pasquale, who was struck by a vehicle while on foot and died in 2013.

The number was most recently worn by ex-Bruins receiver Ethan Fernea, now with the Indianapolis Colts, who broke the news and presented the number to Johnson remotely from NFL training camp.