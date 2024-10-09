UCLA preparing to face stingy Minnesota pass defense

in other news
UCLA unable to sustain strong start in 27-11 loss at No. 7 Penn State
A promising first start from quarterback Justyn Martin wasn’t enough for the Bruins to end their losing streak Saturday.
2025 UCLA DE commit Epi Sitanilei shines, helps rally St. John Bosco to win
Find out how a handful of UCLA commits and targets fared Friday in a thrilling contest in Bellflower.
UCLA at No. 7 Penn State: QB situation among 5 things to watch
A look at all the storylines heading into Saturday’s early kickoff.
WATCH: UCLA at Big Ten Media Day
Find out what Mick Cronin and guards Dylan Andrews and Kobe Johnson had to say Thursday at Big Ten Media Day.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Bruins look to keep in-state targets home
Get the latest on two players in the 2025 class who were at the Rose Bowl last weekend.
The slow start to the UCLA football season has coincided with a gauntlet of three consecutive top-25 opponents — including two that now sit inside the latest Associated Press poll’s top five.
Now on deck Saturday is unranked Minnesota, but the Golden Gophers are coming off a 24-17 win over USC that knocked the Bruins’ rival from 11th to completely out of the top 25.
Minnesota did so with the help of a stingy defense that is the nation’s best against the pass (114 yards allowed per game). Its 10 interceptions are just one behind national leader California and a plus-six turnover margin is tied for 11th.