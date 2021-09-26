UCLA Prevails Over Stanford, 35-24
UCLA (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) was able to pull off a win against Stanford (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) for only the second time in 14 years. The Bruins used a stout defensive effort to beat the Cardinal, 35-24.The B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news