For the second time in as many seasons, Ikaika Malloe’s responsibilities have grown at UCLA and this time he’s been tasked with leading the Bruins’ entire defense.

Malloe was officially promoted to defensive coordinator Wednesday by head coach Chip Kelly, making him the permanent replacement for D’Anton Lynn, who left to take the same job at rival USC after one season in Westwood.

Malloe is the program’s fourth different defensive coordinator in as many seasons, but one the Bruins have grown more comfortable with over the past two years.

He has five previous years of experience as a defensive coordinator, including two seasons as the co-coordinator at Washington from 2020 to 2021.

“Ikaika has a track record of developing NFL talent on the field and outstanding young men off it,” Kelly said in a statement announcing the move. “I am excited to watch this next step for him and our team.”

He initially arrived in Westwood from Washington in December 2021 as an analyst before coaching the UCLA edge rushers in the 2022 season. This past season, following the departure of Chad Kauha’aha’a, Malloe tacked on the defensive line to his duties.

Bruin Blitz has learned that it is still to be determined whether Malloe will retain his duties as the defensive line and outside linebackers coach, with three assistants leaving in the offseason including Lynn, quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson and tight ends coach Jeff Faris.

After Lynn left UCLA at the end of the regular season, Malloe was appointed as the acting defensive coordinator for the LA Bowl. Even without the services of unanimous All-American edge rusher Laiatu Latu, the Bruins pulled out a 35-22 win over Boise State thanks in part to allowing just six second-half points and 130 total yards after halftime.

This past season, the Bruins owned the nation’s top run defense in the regular season and currently sits second at 80.8 yards allowed per game. The defense also ranks third in tackles for a loss (8.1 per game), fifth in sacks (3.31 per game) and 10th in total defense (301.5 yards per game).

Under Malloe’s guidance, Latu became the school’s first Lombardi Award winner and the recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award given annually to the top player at the position. He ranked first nationally with 21.5 TFLs and tied for third with 13 sacks en route to Pac-12 defensive player of the year honors.

In addition to recruiting Latu from Washington, Malloe also is responsible for bringing in twin edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy from North Texas. Like Latu, the Murphys declared for the NFL draft after combining for 25 TFLs and 13 sacks and earning Pac-12 honorable mention recognition.

In all, Malloe has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including stops at Utah State, Portland State, Yale, Hawaii, Texas-El Paso and Western Illinois.