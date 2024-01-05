UCLA head coach Chip Kelly continued to promote from within the program Friday to fill out his coaching staff.

Ken Niumatalolo, who served as the Bruins’ director of leadership this past season, was officially named the tight ends coach. He coached the position for UCLA in the LA Bowl after Jeff Faris, who was on staff the last two seasons, left to become the head coach at Austin Peay.

"Ken is a tremendous example for our program off the field through his character and experiences at the Naval Academy," Kelly said in a statement announcing the move. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to add his knowledge and leadership to our tight ends room and coaching staff."

Niumatalolo will return to a full-time coaching role for the first time since 2022 when he wrapped up a 15-year head coaching tenure at Navy, where he won a program-record 109 games — including a program-record six bowl wins in 10 appearances.

Overall, he spent 25 years at the Naval Academy, including stints as an offensive line and running backs coach.

Niumatalolo’s accomplishments include being named finalists for the Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant coach of the year award in 2015. He repeated as a Dodd finalist the following season and for the Bryant award in 2019.

Just the second Polynesian head coach in FBS history and first Samoan collegiate head coach on any level, Niumatalolo was selected to the inaugural class of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Also on the UCLA staff is Niumatalolo’s son, Ali’i, who joined the program as a graduate assistant in 2023.

Niumatalolo became UCLA’s second coaching announcement of the week following Wednesday’s move to elevate Ikaika Malloe to defensive coordinator.

The Bruins are still rounding out the staff after the departures of Faris, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson at the end of the regular season.