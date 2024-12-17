UCLA promotes Scott White to inside linebackers, associate head coach

UCLA promoted defensive analyst Scott White to associate head coach and will oversee the inside linebackers, head coach DeShaun Foster announced Tuesday evening.

White coached the group last season since analysts were allowed to offer on-field instruction under relaxed NCAA rules. Defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe previously held the title of inside linebackers coach.

“Coach White's track record speaks for itself,” Foster said in a statement announcing the promotion. “Our program produces game changers at the linebacker position and he has helped develop some of the best. His contagious energy and teaching style make him perfect for this job."

Under White’s guidance, linebacker Carson Schwesinger was named a first-team Associated Press All-American, earned a pair of second-team nods from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association and took first-team All-Big Ten honors this past season.

Schwesinger, a finalist for the Butkus Award who has yet to announce whether he will return or enter the NFL draft, collected 136 total tackles — the ninth-most in program history.

White, who returned to UCLA after serving as an assistant at San Jose State from 2018 to 2023, was initially brought on as a quality control coach at UCLA in 2011. Four years later, he was promoted to linebackers and special teams coach.

White’s first tenure with the Bruins ran through 2017.

Past stops also include Seattle Preparatory School, Central Washington and Palomar College.

Other announced changes this offseason include the additions of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri and secondary coach Demetrice Martin.

The Bruins are still expected to announce the hires of Fresno State defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and Arkansas State assistant Andy Kwon, who will take over the offensive line, according to multiple reports.