UCLA pulls in transfer commitment from Arkansas OL Ty'kieast Crawford

UCLA continues to move along through the offseason, and the Bruins added the latest piece to an important position group Monday following the first weekend of visits in 2025. Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford committed to play for DeShaun Foster's program Monday at the end of a multi-day stay in Westwood.
The senior from Carthage, Texas was one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2020 class with offers from top programs around the country including Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Tennessee. USC also offered the 6-foot-5, 324-pound tackle as well when he was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 25 prospect at his position.
However, Crawford landed at Charlotte before moving to Arkansas after one season. He spent four seasons in Fayetteville with mixed results. His most productive season came in 2023 when he made four starts including the final three games of the year.
Three of his four starts were at right tackle with the other one coming at right guard.
In 2024, Crawford played in just one game allowing him to have an extra season of eligibility to close out his career with UCLA despite playing five years already. The new UCLA commit played 10 snaps against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the season opener preserving a redshirt season in 2024.
Now he is the fourth offensive line addition for the Bruins that will work under new offensive line coach Andy Kwon.
Across nine games in 2023, Crawford played 331 snaps and earned a respectable 77.3 pass protection grade from PFF that year. He allowed just one sack and three pressures in true pass set situations that season.
At UCLA, Crawford will be tasked with helping Kwon rebuild an offensive line that has been a weak spot for the Bruins in recent years. PFF ranked the team as No. 121 out of 134 FBS teams in pass protection and 114th in run blocking.
Crawford joins Julian Armella (Florida State), Courtland Ford (Kentucky) and Eugene Brooks (Oklahoma) as the latest addition to the UCLA offensive line room this offseason.
The Bruins signed a pair of offensive linemen last month including high three-star recruit Garrison Blank and Nehemiah Johnson.
In all, UCLA has added 19 players through the transfer portal going back to late November.
UCLA winter transfer addition list
-WR Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas)
-OL Julian Armella (Florida State)
-DB Benjamin Perry (Louisville)
-CB Andre Jordan (Oregon State)
-OL Courtland Ford (Kentucky)
-DB Bryon Threats (Central Florida)
-DE Ka’eo Akana (Utah)
-DB Key Lawrence (Ole Miss)
-OL Eugene Brooks (Oklahoma)
-CB Aaron Williams (Louisville)
-DE Nico Davillier (Arkansas)
-DL Ashton Sanders (Oklahoma)
-DB Cole Martin (Arizona State)
-LB Isaiah Chisom (Oregon State)
-CB Scooter Jackson (Utah Tech)
-CB Robert Stafford (Miami)
-WR Mikey Matthews (Cal)
-QB Joey Aguilar (Appalachian State)