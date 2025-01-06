UCLA pulls in transfer commitment from Arkansas OL Ty'kieast Crawford

UCLA continues to move along through the offseason, and the Bruins added the latest piece to an important position group Monday following the first weekend of visits in 2025. Arkansas offensive lineman Ty'kieast Crawford committed to play for DeShaun Foster's program Monday at the end of a multi-day stay in Westwood.

The senior from Carthage, Texas was one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2020 class with offers from top programs around the country including Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Tennessee. USC also offered the 6-foot-5, 324-pound tackle as well when he was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 25 prospect at his position.

However, Crawford landed at Charlotte before moving to Arkansas after one season. He spent four seasons in Fayetteville with mixed results. His most productive season came in 2023 when he made four starts including the final three games of the year.

Three of his four starts were at right tackle with the other one coming at right guard.