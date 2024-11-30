UCLA puts Fresno State away late for season-ending 20-13 win

PASADENA — The final game of the first year of the DeShaun Foster era started out much like the season started and continued on.

Penalties were an issue, the offense was struggling to get in the end zone and star linebacker Carson Schwesinger was doing everything in his power to lead a defense that was just trying to hold it all together against Fresno State.

Finally, inside the game's final two minutes, Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers found receiver J.Michael Sturdivant for a 2-yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on a 20-13 win Saturday in the season finale at the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins (5-7) limited the Bulldogs (6-6) to 281 yards of total offense and three second-half points after trailing at halftime.

Schwesinger produced a game-high 15 tackles in what could possibly be the final game of his collegiate career. The redshirt junior said after the game that he has not decided whether he intends to enter next spring's NFL draft.

Offensively, UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao had eight catches for 120 yards to pace a unit that failed to produce a first-half touchdown.

The win snapped the Bruins' four-game losing streak in the head-to-head series.