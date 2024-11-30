UCLA puts Fresno State away late for season-ending 20-13 win

PASADENA — The final game of the first year of the DeShaun Foster era started out much like the season started and continued on.
Penalties were an issue, the offense was struggling to get in the end zone and star linebacker Carson Schwesinger was doing everything in his power to lead a defense that was just trying to hold it all together against Fresno State.
Finally, inside the game's final two minutes, Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers found receiver J.Michael Sturdivant for a 2-yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on a 20-13 win Saturday in the season finale at the Rose Bowl.
The Bruins (5-7) limited the Bulldogs (6-6) to 281 yards of total offense and three second-half points after trailing at halftime.
Schwesinger produced a game-high 15 tackles in what could possibly be the final game of his collegiate career. The redshirt junior said after the game that he has not decided whether he intends to enter next spring's NFL draft.
Offensively, UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao had eight catches for 120 yards to pace a unit that failed to produce a first-half touchdown.
The win snapped the Bruins' four-game losing streak in the head-to-head series.
Postgame press conference
Scoring summary
First quarter
4:36, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 23-yard field goal, 3-0 UCLA
Second quarter
12:51, UCLA: PK Mateen Bhaghani 40-yard field goal, 6-0 UCLA
7:29, Fresno State: QB Mikey Keene to WR Raylen Sharpe, 7-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Dylan Lynch), 7-6 Fresno State
0:00, Fresno State: PK Dylan Lynch 48-yard field goal, 10-6 Fresno State
Third quarter
11:43, UCLA: RB T.J. Harden 5-yard TD run, 13-10 UCLA
Fourth quarter
1:38 UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to WR J.Michael Sturdivant, 2-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Mateen Bhaghani), 20-10 UCLA
0:31, Fresno State: PK Dylan Lynch 42-yard field goal, 20-13 UCLA
Turning point of the game
The Bruins looked lifeless on offense through one half and trailed 10-6.
After a pair of first-half trips to the red zone produced just six points, UCLA got into the end zone on its first drive of the third quarter.
A key 35-yard reception by Matavao put the Bruins on the Bulldogs' 5-yard line, where UCLA running back T.J. Harden finished off the drive with a run on the next play to retake a 13-10 lead at the 11:43 mark.
From there, the final four Fresno State drives produced 121 yards that resulted in three punts and a Dylan Lynch field goal.
Bruins standout on offense: TE Moliki Matavao
The Bruins' consistent source of offense was Matavao, who had 66 yards after the catch and was on the receiving end of grabs that got UCLA into the red zone on three occasions.
No other UCLA receiver had more than 21 yards after catch.
Bruins standout on defense: LB Carson Schwesinger
The Bruins' do-everything Butkus Award finalist was his highly productive self early in the contest.
Late in the first half, Schwesinger knocked away a pass in coverage and then came in for a sack on consecutive plays to force a Fresno State punt before the two-minute warning.
Earlier in the half, Schwesinger had a blocked punt on special teams wiped out after UCLA was flagged for a face mask penalty that extended Fresno State's touchdown drive.
Early in the fourth, Schwesinger forced another punt with an open-field tackle on third down to help preserve a 13-10 lead.
Why UCLA won
The defense simply kept Fresno State in check before the offense found minimal, but enough, success in the second half.
The Bulldogs were just 5 of 14 on third-down conversions compared to the Bruins' 8 of 16.
The UCLA pass defense broke up seven passes, including two by nickelback K.J. Wallace to pace the group, while linebacker Kain Medrano had three of the team's four tackles for a loss.
Notable UCLA stats
Passing
Ethan Garbers: 26 of 40 for 289 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs
Rushing
Anthony Frias II: 13 carries for 43 yards
T.J. Harden: 4 carries for 23 yards, TD
Keegan Jones: 7 carries for 8 yards
Ethan Garbers: 7 carries for 2 yards
Receiving
Moliki Matavao: 8 catches for 120 yards
Kwazi Gilmer: 6 catches for 54 yards
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala: 3 catches for 45 yards
J.Michael Sturdivant: 2 catches for 4 yards, TD
Defense
Carson Schwesinger: 15 tackles, sack, PBU
Kain Medrano: 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, PBU
K.J. Wallace: 3 tackles, 2 PBUs