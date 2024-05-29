UCLA’s newest 2025 commit also was the program’s biggest mover up the latest Rivals250 rankings revealed Wednesday.

Downey (Calif.) Warren four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava moved up 73 spots and is now ranked 78th nationally among all players.

“If he has a senior season like his junior one he could move even higher,” Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney wrote in his rankings breakdown of each position. “The Bruins got a major steal in their backyard.”

Iamaleava, who committed to the Bruins four days ago, gave UCLA a bump from 42nd to 33rd nationally in the team rankings.

The Bruins, who have seven commits in the class, were ranked 34th at the time of his decision.

He is one of two UCLA commits in the Rivals250.

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills four-star inside linebacker Weston Port moved down nine spots and is ranked 191st nationally.