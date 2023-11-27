UCLA QB Dante Moore frames struggles as program deals with uncertainty
When Dante Moore’s recruitment flipped from Oregon to UCLA last December, it didn’t take long for Bruins head coach Chip Kelly and his teammates to gush about his wise-beyond-his-years maturity.
After completing his first college football regular season Saturday with mixed results, at best, with a bowl game destination to be determined in six days, Moore reflected on the ups and downs with that same level-headed thinking for an 18-year-old who has had far greater things to think about beyond his nine interceptions in nine games as a freshman quarterback.
“There’s a lot of things I’ve been going through, you know, mentally and things like that,” Moore said after throwing for 266 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a 33-7 loss to California. “Just far from home and doing these type of things can be pretty tough, at times, and I have coaches and players I can lean back on. But at the end of the day, I'm just blessed to be where I'm at right now.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news