When Dante Moore’s recruitment flipped from Oregon to UCLA last December, it didn’t take long for Bruins head coach Chip Kelly and his teammates to gush about his wise-beyond-his-years maturity.

After completing his first college football regular season Saturday with mixed results, at best, with a bowl game destination to be determined in six days, Moore reflected on the ups and downs with that same level-headed thinking for an 18-year-old who has had far greater things to think about beyond his nine interceptions in nine games as a freshman quarterback.

“There’s a lot of things I’ve been going through, you know, mentally and things like that,” Moore said after throwing for 266 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a 33-7 loss to California. “Just far from home and doing these type of things can be pretty tough, at times, and I have coaches and players I can lean back on. But at the end of the day, I'm just blessed to be where I'm at right now.”