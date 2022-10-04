UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson returned for a fifth year, against the advice of head coach Chip Kelly, in hopes of finishing some unfinished business.

On his checklist: beat Utah.

In the head-to-head series with the Bruins, the Utes have won the last five meetings, including a 44-24 decision last season in Salt Lake City.

In that contest, Thompson-Robinson missed the game with an injury. In fact, the senior has appeared in just a 49-3 loss to Utah in 2019.

The COVID-19 shortened 2020 meeting was canceled and Wilton Speight played the entirety of a 41-10 loss in Thompson-Robinson’s freshman year in 2018.

“I’m very aware of all of it,” Thompson-Robinson said. “I circled about three or four games before the start of the season, Utah being one of them. I have yet to beat Utah. The only thing I remember is 2019 and we came in their place, kicked my butt around a few times. That’s the last memory I have, that’s the last taste I have in my mouth.”

This year’s version of Thompson-Robinson is more laser focused, almost as if he’s hellbent on making his farewell season a revenge tour of sorts.

It was apparent after last Saturday’s win over then-No. 15 Washington, a victory that propelled the Bruins into a No. 18 national ranking.

As his teammates took questions, the Las Vegas native was staring straight ahead as if he was in a bit of trance or still locked in competitor mode. When it was Thompson-Robinson’s time to speak, there was a fiery look that was only matched by the answers he delivered. Wide receiver Jake Bobo and safety Stephan Blaylock had to fight back from laughing, knowing that the on-field persona and adrenaline had yet to wear off.