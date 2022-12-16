UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s status for the Dec. 30 Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh is still to be determined, the fifth-year senior said after Friday’s practice.

In recent years, players have opted out of bowl games for a number of reasons including potential pro prospects and injury concerns. Thompson-Robinson said he’s still dealing with some wear and tear from the season and added that he will discuss the decision with his family and agents.

“It’s still being determined,” said Thomson-Robinson, who continues to practice and split reps in practice. “I just love being out here with my guys, love playing football. … We’re still talking it out with the coaches and everything and trying to work all that stuff out.

“Just making sure I make the best decision for me, at this point.”

In addition, the Bruins also have a chance to match the program record with a 10-win season. Thompson-Robinson said that is a motivating factor he will weigh.

Also up in the air is the status of Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet, who was not made available after practice but continues to participate. Thompson-Robinson said the two have had discussions about participating in the bowl game, but ultimately each of them will come to a decision on their own.

“I wouldn’t say it plays into my decision, but we have had conversations about it,” Thompson-Robinson said. “He’s working his own personal things out and what he has to deal with to make his decision for him. We obviously talk about it just because we’re so close, but that’s his decision and I have to make my decision and we both know we’ve got to do what’s best for us.”

One player who has already made up his mind is UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert, who intends to play.

“I’ve never played in a bowl game so I figure now is a good time to start,” Calvert said.

The Bruins had to pull out of last year’s Holiday Bowl hours before kickoff after COVID-19 issues hit the program. In 2020, UCLA declined an invitation after the pandemic-shortened season.

Pitt, meanwhile, will be without consensus first-team All-American defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the ACC’s defensive player of the year, and quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Kancey, who finished with 14.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks on a defense that led the FBS with 45 sacks, missed the regular-season finale at Miami after suffering an undisclosed injury Nov. 19 against Duke. Two weeks ago, he announced he would miss the Sun Bowl.