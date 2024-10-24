UCLA QB Ethan Garbers looks to maintain energy, ‘consistency’ in idle week

Attitude is everything for UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers. Whether the Bruins were mired in a five-game losing streak or coming off last weekend’s drought-snapping win at Rutgers, the energy at practices has only dipped slightly and has otherwise been high through the ups and the downs.

The players’ enthusiasm was at its highest Thursday morning, with the offense and defense hollering and chest-bumping as late rapper DMX’s hot-100 single “What’s My Name?” blared from the speakers at the start of practice at Spaulding Field.

“We were just, we were just going back and forth, you know, having a good time. We were just seeing stuff the defense did, they were seeing stuff we did. Just going back and forth, having fun,” Garbers said after practice.