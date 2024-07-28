Ethan Garbers may have been UCLA’s starting quarterback to open last season, but it was never quite his job.

Former Bruins head coach Chip Kelly, who refused to formally name his QB1 at any point in the season, quickly turned to then-freshman Dante Moore before the win over Coastal Carolina was complete, and Garbers found himself in a backup role for each of the next five contests before injury forced him back into the spotlight on the road at Stanford.

A struggling offensive line then contributed to Garbers’ own battles with injury, and he nearly missed the L.A. Bowl if not for an early second-half injury to Collin Schlee. Garbers was able to finish the rollercoaster season by leading the Bruins to victory over Boise State and earning the game’s offensive most valuable player honors.

The performance instilled the confidence Garbers looks to bring as the unquestioned starter in 2024 now that Moore and Schlee have both transferred.

“Next level this year is to just play in every single game and give all the effort I can in every single snap, in every single play,” said Garbers, who threw for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 67.1% of his passes as a redshirt junior last season.