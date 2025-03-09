UCLA rallies to topple crosstown rival USC for Big Ten tournament title

In 29 games, the UCLA women’s basketball team looked mostly untouchable and spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Its two blemishes entering Sunday, however, were on the wrong end of a regular-season sweep at the hands of crosstown rival and league champion USC.

Through most of the first three quarters, it looked like the top-seeded Trojans would be the second-seeded Bruins’ kryptonite once more with the Big Ten tournament championship hanging in the balance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Instead, UCLA erased a 13-point deficit and rallied for a 72-67 win over USC to claim the tournament title in the teams’ inaugural season in the league after leaving the Pac-12.

UCLA (30-2), which won just its second conference tournament championship in program history and first since 2006, is now expected to be named the No. 1 overall seed when the NCAA tournament bracket is unveiled next Sunday.

USC (28-3), which is still projected to claim one of the four No. 1 seeds, failed to convert its first 13 fourth-quarter shot attempts.

The Bruins, who trailed by 10 at halftime, were down as much as 48-35 after Trojans guard Talia von Oelhoffen’s 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the third quarter.

UCLA stormed back with a 17-6 run over the remainder of the third to pull within two points.

In the fourth, Bruins center Lauren Betts, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, tied the game 54-54 with 8:54 remaining.

Betts, one of UCLA’s three double-figure scorers, led the way with 17 points and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

UCLA then drew an offensive foul against star guard and Big Ten player of the year JuJu Watkins, who needed 28 shots to finish with a game-high 29 points. She averaged 34.0 points over the two regular-season wins.

On the ensuing possession, Janiah Barker’s basket put the Bruins in front 56-54 with 8:30 left and they never relinquished the lead.

It was UCLA’s first lead since the 5:21 mark of the opening quarter.

The Bruins, who also got 13 points apiece from guards Kiki Rice and Londynn Jones, shot 52.3% from the field — including 11 of 19 in the second half.

UCLA was also 8 of 15 from the 3-point line and 18 of 21 on free throws.

USC was just 8 of 36 from the field in the second half, including a 4-of-15 effort from Watkins after she scored 18 first-half points.

The Trojans also committed 19 turnovers and lost despite owning a 21-4 advantage in offensive rebounds.