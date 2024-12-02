UCLA RB T.J. Harden among players entering transfer portal

Three UCLA players made the decision Monday to enter the transfer portal.

Among them are running back T.J. Harden and quarterback Justyn Martin, leaving the Bruins with greater uncertainty in the backfield as the offseason begins.

Defensive end Collins Acheampong, who spent one year in Westwood after transferring from Miami, also announced his intention to enter the portal.

Harden’s production took a hit in 2024 as UCLA struggled to adjust to the West Coast offense brought in by associate head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The junior ran for a team-high 506 yards and two touchdowns on 124 carries, but it was a drop off after netting 827 yards and eight scores on the ground under former head coach Chip Kelly in 2023.

The Bruins had the worst run game in their first season in the Big Ten and nation’s fourth-worst nationally at 86.6 yards per game. It was also the result of a lack of depth along an offensive line that was only further decimated by injuries.

Martin made the lone start of his collegiate career in a 27-11 road loss at Penn State. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Martin’s exit, along with starting quarterback Ethan Garbers’ exhausted eligibility, leaves UCLA without a quarterback that has starting collegiate experience.

After last Saturday’s season-ending win over Fresno State, first-year UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was hopeful to have Martin in the fold for 2025.

“Justyn Martin played really well,” Foster said. “He’s still a Bruin and everything, so we’re going to evaluate everything. But when you have a backup quarterback that can come in and play well like that, you know, everyone is excited about him and his future is bright at UCLA.”

Harden and Martin both arrived in Westwood as Inglewood High School teammates and part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Acheampong did not appear in a game last season.

The transfer portal officially opens Dec. 9.