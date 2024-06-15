Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star safety Jadyn Hudson , who visited Westwood from May 31 to June 2, committed to the Bruins over offers from Ohio State, Tennessee and crosstown rival USC, among others, and made the announcement on social media.

“I feel like the whole (DeShaun) Foster Era is really why I committed, and my relationship with the coach (Brian) Norwood and coach Foster,” Hudson told Bruin Blitz later in the afternoon. “Who wouldn’t want to play in one of the best college football stadiums of all time and defend the Rose Bowl?”

Hudson, who was offered last October, joins quarterback Madden Iamaleava, inside linebacker Weston Port, linebacker/defensive end Scott Taylor, defensive tackle Tyler Partlow, offensive tackle Garrison Blank, cornerbacks Kuron Jabari Jr. and Chase Coleman, tight ends Dylan Sims and Noah Flores and running back Karson Cox.

Cox, Iamaleava and Port also are four-star recruits, with latter two ranked in the most recent Rivals250.

Hudson is ranked 104th nationally, including 11th overall in the state and second among all safeties in California, by Rivals.

His other previous trips to Westwood include a visit during spring camp’s Friday Night Lights practice.