UCLA receives commitment from former Arizona State TE Bryce Pierre

Former Arizona State tight end Bryce Pierre announced Monday his commitment to transfer to UCLA.
Former Arizona State tight end Bryce Pierre announced Monday his commitment to transfer to UCLA. (Alex Gallardo | USA Today Sports)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Following an injury to its tight end depth in the second week of spring football camp, UCLA made the position a priority in the transfer portal and Monday picked up a commitment from former Arizona State tight end Bryce Pierre.

Pierre is the third incoming transfer in the last eight days, joining offensive linemen Alani Makihele (UNLV) and Reuben Unije (Louisville/Houston).

The Rancho Cucamonga native is a needed addition after an ACL injury sidelined Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl.

Pierre made 17 catches for 139 yards last season for the Sun Devil. He joins a position group headlined by Moliki Matavao, a Pac-12 honorable mention selection during his first season at UCLA in 2023.

Pierre, listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, also had stops at Liberty and Mt. San Antonio College prior to his stint at ASU. He is expected to have a year of eligibility remaining.

