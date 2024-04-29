Following an injury to its tight end depth in the second week of spring football camp, UCLA made the position a priority in the transfer portal and Monday picked up a commitment from former Arizona State tight end Bryce Pierre.

Pierre is the third incoming transfer in the last eight days, joining offensive linemen Alani Makihele (UNLV) and Reuben Unije (Louisville/Houston).

The Rancho Cucamonga native is a needed addition after an ACL injury sidelined Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl.

Pierre made 17 catches for 139 yards last season for the Sun Devil. He joins a position group headlined by Moliki Matavao, a Pac-12 honorable mention selection during his first season at UCLA in 2023.

Pierre, listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, also had stops at Liberty and Mt. San Antonio College prior to his stint at ASU. He is expected to have a year of eligibility remaining.