UCLA Recruiting By the Numbers
It’s 8CLAP8TH of July and before the newest Bruin offers become public, let's get an overview of UCLA’s recruiting efforts thus far.As of July 8th, according to rivals.com the Bruins have 106 offer...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news