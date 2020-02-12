UCLA Recruiting By the Numbers
Now that National Letter-of-Intent day is in the rearview mirror, Chip Kelly and his coaching staff are identifying and offering talent that they hope to sign in the class of 2021.In the early goin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news