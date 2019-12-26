News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 11:05:21 -0600') }} football Edit

UCLA Recruiting Primer 2021 Class

Five-star Korey Foreman has an early UCLA offer.
Five-star Korey Foreman has an early UCLA offer. (Rivals.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

With much of the mystery uncovered for the class of 2020 and the holiday season closing down, it is an excellent time to take a look at who the Bruins have offered early for the class of 2021. Thou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}