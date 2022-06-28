Jerry Mixon continues to take his time with the recruiting process. That doesn't mean is sitting back, however. The San Francisco-Sacred Heart Cathedral standout linebacker has definitely been making the most of his offseason.

He's visited numerous schools throughout the country and camped with several different programs as well. He made a swing through Texas late in the spring, and he has continued to see new programs enter the mix.

“It’s been a blessing,” he said. “A lot of people from my community don’t get to make it as far as I do, so I’m gonna just keep putting on for my city.”

The various campus visits and trips around the country have helped him experience exactly what he wants to see in his future college while also being able to build relationships at all the stops.

Still, one school that has remained consistent with Mixon for a big portion of the year is UCLA. The Bruins, so far, are the only school to host Mixon an official visit, and that trip down to Westwood in May gave the 6-foot-2 linebacker a lot to think about.

All the trips Mixon has made have provided some kind of insight, so he is happy to have been able to see so many schools already.

“It’s been very important,” he said about his various travels throughout the offseason. “Them making a connection with my mom and me as well. Meeting the coaches and seeing who they really are and if they care about me.”

It only took one month for Mixon to go from being offered by UCLA to being on campus for an official visit this spring. The Bruins have made a strong impression at this stage of the process, and a lot of that has to do with new linebackers coach Ken Norton, Jr.