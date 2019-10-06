News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 01:25:16 -0500') }} football Edit

UCLA Remains Winless In the Rose Bowl

UCLA loses to Oregon State, 48-31.
UCLA loses to Oregon State, 48-31. (BruinBlitz.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA is not a good enough football team to go for it on fourth and one from their 30-yard line when trailing 7-0, even if it was early in the first quarter. But that is what Bruin head coach, Chip ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}