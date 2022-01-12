UCLA Reschedules Home Game Vs UofA Tuesday, Jan. 25

The No. 3-ranked UCLA men’s basketball program has rescheduled one home game against No. 6 Arizona on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Game time is 8 p.m. (PT).

The Bruins’ matchup against Arizona will be nationally televised on ESPN in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.

Previously, the Bruins had been scheduled to face Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 30. That game had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within UCLA’s program.

The Bruins are scheduled to play three home games that week – versus Arizona (Jan. 25), California (Jan. 27), and Stanford (Jan. 29).

This week, UCLA (10-1, 2-0 Pac-12) returns to action with a home contest against Oregon (9-6, 2-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, Jan. 13. Game time in Pauley Pavilion is 6:30 p.m. (PT). UCLA’s matchup versus Oregon will be nationally televised on ESPN.