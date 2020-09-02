UCLA Rolls Out the Offers For the Class of 2022
The Bruins have come out aggressive on the recruiting trail for the class of 2022. At least by recent UCLA standards. As of September 2, 2020, Chip Kelly and his UCLA coaching staff have, according...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news