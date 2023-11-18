LOS ANGELES, Calif. — All season UCLA's quarterbacks have been under heavy pressure and adjustments have been few and far between.

Bruins redshirt junior Ethan Garbers finally had a solution early in the third quarter Saturday and, in the process, solved the red zone issues that have plagued the offense.

Garbers chucked a wild, 7-yard pass to running back T.J. Harden to push UCLA's lead to 21-10. Sixteen seconds later, the Bruins defense that has done the heavy lifting for most of the season provided an even bigger cushion.

USC running back Marshawn Lloyd's impressive series of jukes was stopped on the Trojans' 11-yard line for a forced fumble by UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies and safety Alex Johnson tracked the loose ball down for an 11-yard scoop and score.

It was all part of a 17-3 third quarter that turned the tide in UCLA's 38-20 win over rival USC to take back the Victory Bell in front of 72,243 fans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“Yeah I mean, today was probably one of the better days of my life, for sure," Garbers said after completing 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. "Had some dreams about this as a little kid. Just great to see, great to get the W, and great to go home.”

For once, the Bruins put it all together — even with some help from special teams — to stop and two-game slide coming into the game and leave with their second consecutive road win in the crosstown rivalry.

UCLA (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12), which came into the contest with questions surrounding the future of head coach Chip Kelly, made sure those rumors would not be the lead topic of conversation for at least one day.

Kelly said UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond ensured him that a report earlier in the week that he would “very likely” be fired was both “inaccurate” and “inappropriate.”

“Not an issue for me,” Kelly said. “I’ve never been governed by the fear of what other people say. And the lessons that this game has taught me — and I love this game — is that there’s gonna be highs and there’s gonna be lows, and you gotta lean into the lows and you gotta embrace ‘em and then you just gotta go to work. But the rest of the stuff is just, that’s never bothered me.”

Harden and Habermehl had two touchdowns apiece, with the former finishing with 142 yards rushing to lead the way for an offense that also solved its issues with slow starts.

The Bruins punctuated the rout with 9:06 left in the game on a 15-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown by tight end Hudson Habermehl, diving at the end of the play for his second score of the contest.

USC (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) finished its regular season with a third consecutive loss after allowing 354 yards of total offense and turning the ball over three times and two others via downs.

Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who torched the Bruins for a career-high 470 yards and two touchdowns through the air last season, completed 31 of 42 passes for 384 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Williams was sacked for four times, with half coming from UCLA star edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

Latu had a game-high seven tackles and his sack total for the season is now at 13 — two shy of matching his season goal set before the season.