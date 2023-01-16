Zach Charbonnet's career at UCLA was not a lengthy one, but the standout running back made it count. Monday, the senior from Camarillo announced his plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft leaving a season of eligibility on the table. Because the 2020 season did not count against players, Charbonnet could have returned to Westwood for one last go-around with the Bruins.

The prevailing thought by the time the season ended was that he would not be on the field again at UCLA as one of the top draft-eligible running back prospects.

Charbonnet, who began his career at Michigan, waited until the final day players could announce their intentions to enter the draft, but ultimately he made his move official with a post to social media.

"It was my dream from my first football practice as a Camarillo Roadrunner to play college football," Charbonnet wrote. "I have challenged my body and my mind surrounded by teammates and coaches along the way who have pushed me to be my best.

"I have given my everything to my teams at Oaks Christian, University of Michigan and finally my forever home as a UCLA Bruin. I want to thank all my teammates through the years. It is the brotherhood that makes football unique and is is you that has filled me with memories I will forever hold near my heart.

"Thank you to my family who has been there through the think and thin. You continue to inspire me to be the best version of myself both on and off the field.

"I cannot thank my coaches through the years enough. Coach's Anderson, Moore, Benkert, Collins, Harbaugh and so many others. My strength coaches, especially Coach Belton. Finally, Coach Kelly who gave me the opportunity to come home and Coach Foster who imparted his wisdom on me and helped me refine my craft to the place where I feel fully prepared to share the following: Life is a process and I am taking the next step to fully fulfill my childhood dream of entering my name into the 2023 NFL Draft."

Charbonnet wrapped up his two-year UCLA career with 2,496 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground. He averaged in 113.5 yards per game while with the Bruins.

The 2022 season was his most productive despite missing two games. Charbonnet rushed for 1,359 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at UCLA in addition to catching 37 passes for an additional 321 yards receiving.

That was good enough to make him the FBS leader in all-purpose yards by the end of the year with an average of 168 per game.

Charbonnet also became just the ninth Bruins player to log 1,000-yard seasons in consecutive years.

He was a semifinalist for both the Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Charbonnet was also named to the All-Pac-12 first team by conference coaches as well as a second-team All-America selection by CBS Sports.

Filling Charbonnet's shoes will not be an easy task for the Bruins, but the staff has tried to address that through the transfer portal.

Ball State standout running back Carson Steele gave the program his commitment earlier this month after rushing for over 1,500 yards to go with 14 touchdowns in 2022. UCLA also added a commitment from Army transfer Anthony Adkins back in December.

That is in addition to UCLA bringing back some production with freshman T.J. Harden and veteran Keegan Jones set to be the top returners at the position in 2023 after rushing for a combined 645 yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.