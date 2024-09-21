UCLA runs out of steam in 34-17 loss at No. 16 LSU

All throughout the week, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster called for his offense to come out more calm in an effort to minimize the mistakes that have plagued the Bruins through the first two games. Quarterback Ethan Garbers, one of the bigger culprits in the rocky start, immediately stepped up to the challenge Saturday on the road in Baton Rouge, La.

The shorthanded Bruins' defense and thin offensive line, however, never got on track before completely wearing down in the second half.

UCLA, which pulled even before halftime, was overpowered on both sides of the line and shut out in the second half of a 34-17 loss at No. 16 Louisiana State.

The Bruins (1-2), who were without four players — and three starters — on the two-deep depth chart including defensive tackle Keanu Williams, linebacker Ale Kaho and receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, failed to produce a defensive stop in the second half and were outscored 17-0 after the break.

LSU (3-1) converted 10 of 15 chances on third down, continuing UCLA's struggles to get off the field.

Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was unbothered in the pocket, completing 32 of 44 pass attempts for 352 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Garbers, however, was consistently on the run and sacked five times by an overwhelming LSU defensive front. He finished 22-of-36 passing for 281 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.