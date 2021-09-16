UCLA's Defensive Trench Puts the P Into Physical
Many are surprised by UCLA’s domination in the trenches, especially on defense where over recent years, the Bruins picked up the unwanted reputation for being soft.Whether it was true or not, that ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news