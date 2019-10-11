UCLA's Hoops Practice Is A Hit
The UCLA men’s basketball team had their first public viewing and for the media. The press, usually, a jaded bunch, came away impressed with what they saw during the limited time allowed.The practi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news