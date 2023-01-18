The Pac-12 unveiled the conference slate of games for the 2023 football season Wednesday helping UCLA complete its schedule for the upcoming season. The Bruins will have a balanced schedule throughout the year that includes bookending the season with home games.

Overall, Chip Kelly's team will have six games on the road and six games at the Rose Bowl.

As was already known before Wednesday, the Bruins will open the season Sept. 2 with its first-ever meeting against Coastal Carolina. The following weekend UCLA will head south to face San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium.

It will be the first road matchup for UCLA against the Aztecs since 2005.

The end of nonconference play will come Sept. 16 when the Bruins host North Carolina Central at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA received no favors by the schedule makers as it will open up the Pac-12 portion of the schedule against defending league champion, Utah. That matchup with the Utes will come on the road Sept. 23.

The Bruins will get some time to recuperate from the first month of the season with an early bye week on Sept. 30 before hosting Washington State on Oct. 7.

That will be followed by a stretch away from home for the Bruins as they head to Corvallis for the first time since 2015 to take on Oregon State on Oct. 14.

UCLA will then look to earn its third consecutive win over Stanford when it travels to the Bay Area the following weekend for an Oct. 21 meeting with the Cardinal.

Prime Time will be coming to Pasadena to close out October with Colorado set to face UCLA on Oct. 28 at the Rose Bowl behind new head coach Deion Sanders.

The Bruins will have two road games and two home games to end the regular season beginning with a trip to the desert to face Arizona on Nov. 4. That will be followed by a home game against a team with a new coach, Arizona State, as Kenny Dillingham will bring the Sun Devils to Pasadena on Nov. 11

That will lead into the final road game of the season when the Bruins make the crosstown trek to play USC at the Coliseum on Nov. 18.

UCLA will then wrap up the regular season at home against Cal on Nov. 25.