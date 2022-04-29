UCLA's Greg Dulcich, Sean Rhyan selected on second day of 2022 NFL draft

Two UCLA football players were selected Friday in the third round of the NFL draft.

Tight end Greg Dulcich went to the Denver Broncos with the 80th overall selection. Twelve picks later, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan was selected by the Green Bay Packers.

In 2021, Dulcich made 42 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors and was a semifinalist for the John Mackey award.

"With my receiver background, the separation I get, it wasn't around with any of the other tight ends in this class," Dulcich said in a release. "That's something that makes me stand out, and that's something I'm going to contribute at the next level."

He is the highest drafted UCLA tight end since Marcedes Lewis was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2006 draft.

“He's a guy that can vertically stretch the field," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told DenverBroncos.com. "He's got unbelievably soft hands, so he's one of those guys you love to throw the ball to and is always friendly for the quarterback."