Regardless of how little rhythm, how disjointed a game between the Gonzaga and UCLA men's basketball programs may be, the two teams find a way to be within one possession of one another down the stretch.

Like their most recent meetings, however, including a Sweet 16 loss in last season's NCAA tournament, the Bruins continue to find themselves on the short end of the result.

UCLA trailed No. 11-ranked Gonzaga by 11 late in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational before pulling within 66-63 on a Lazar Stefanovic 3-pointer with 56 seconds left.

After getting a steal from Stefanovic for a defensive stop, Bruins point guard Dylan Andrews was unable to convert a mid-range pull-up jump shot with 23 seconds left and the Bulldogs held on Wednesday for a 69-65 victory at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

UCLA (4-2) shot just 35.2% from the field but converted 23 of 31 free throws in a contest that featured 51 fouls nearly split evenly between the teams. Stefanovic and freshman guard Sebastian Mack had 16 points apiece in the loss.

Gonzaga (4-1) got a career-high 32 points from forward Anton Watson, who shot 14 of 15 from the field.

The Bruins are now 2-7 all-time against the Bulldogs. It was the fourth consecutive season the programs have met.

UCLA will return to action next Thursday against UC Riverside in nonconference action at Pauley Pavilion.