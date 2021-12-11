UCLA's Men's Hoops Against Marquette Has Time Change

The Bruins’ game in Milwaukee on Saturday has moved to the evening

On Saturday, UCLA’s game time against Marquette has moved from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Pacific time). The Bruins’ travel plans were altered on Friday due to an issue with UCLA’s aircraft.

Both UCLA and Marquette agreed to slide back the start time of Saturday’s game to 6:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. CT, in Milwaukee). The game will be televised on FS2.

Saturday’s non-conference showdown at Fiserv Forum will be broadcast on the radio in the Los Angeles area on either AM 570 or AM 1150.