BruinBlitz.com

There has been much lamentations and gnashing of teeth by many of the Bruin faithful regarding the recruiting class of 2019. UCLA fans are used to star-studded classes with the sex appeal of a screen siren.

While the current class isn’t without some star appeal, this class is more your hardhat and bring a lunch-pail to work type of group.



Bruin fans didn’t like the fact that linebacker Drew Fowler from Bellevue, Wash., decided to take a walk-on opportunity to his dream school Washington.



More consternation was brought about by losing out on signing for the services of linebacker Tuasivi Nomura from Corona (Calif.) Centennial who in a hard-fought battle lost out to crosstown rival USC.



The Bruins lost the battle for running back Jordan Wilmore from Lawndale, Calif., to Utah and even worse athlete prospect Kenyon Reed from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly chose Kansas State.



UCLA fans are used winning some late battles and outside of four-star wide receiver, Charles Njoku, the Bruins came up empty and four-star tight end, Mike Martinez signed as expected with the Bruins.



Bruin fans have been subjected to a lot of mediocre football, and you might as well add basketball to that mediocrity cake mix, so they are justifiably anxious with the direction that UCLA sports are going.



Since the dawn of the new century, going into its 19th-year, UCLA has sniffed getting into a significant bowl maybe three times. We are talking about a football program that in the 1980s broke the record for appearances Jan. 1 Bowl games.



The last time the Bruins played in the Rose Bowl was on Jan. 1 was in 1999, and that was 20 long years ago.



With the excitement of the hiring of Chip Kelly, the conventional thinking was happy days are here again, but something went wrong on the way to the forum, and 30-plus players have sought a transfer, left early for the NFL or have medically retired.



When you lose a third of your scholarship players there is a red flag, but Kelly hasn’t flinched, no matter the obstacle he pushing his vision for the Bruins forward, no matter what the drawback.



Kelly is building the program in his image. He is surrounding himself with coaches that have the same kind of work ethic and vision. The UCLA coaching staff are recruiting likeminded players.



The class of 2019, signed 19 players and according to rivals.com, has three four-star recruits, 14 three-star and two, two-star prospects.



On paper, that is a lot of development. And a for a program that hasn’t had a lot of on-field success that could be cause for concern for the Bruin nation.



This is a walk in faith for some UCLA fans, who are asked to be patient while the new staff rebuilds the program from the bottom up. But in the minds of some, there’s doubt and according to the rankings not a lot to hang their hats on.



Kelly was hired to work his magic on a program that is starving for a consistent winner, and patience is sought.



Let’s examine why patience is deserved. Kelly has a track record for knowing what good looks like. Yes, it is true that Mike Bellotti had the Duck program running on all cylinders when he relinquished the reins to Kelly, but Kelly took the Duck program to heights never witnessed by Duck fans.



Bruins fans watched up close last year the emergence of an offensive line once thought to be a weakness is now a strength and when building a program that is a pretty good place to start.



There wasn’t a five-star on that line and only one four-star, Andre James. There was one four-star DL, Boss Tagaloa, who made the switch to offensive and he was a difference maker. That is an excellent example of vision and putting players in the right positions to be successful.



UCLA signed four offensive linemen that could end up helping the depth immediately. It wouldn’t be too surprising if four-star Sean Rhyan plays as a true freshman.



You can see the model building on the offensive side of the ball and it is moving in the right direction. Build the offensive line, get a running game and develop a passing attack.



Think for a moment, how this team is being built. Imagine the future for a minute and see a Bruin offense in the red zone having Njoku, Michael Ezeike, Chase Cota and Martinez and the matchup problems that will exist.



That’s not even mentioning Kyle Phillips, Kain Medrano, Jaylen Erwin or Mr. Dependable, Theo Howard, who has one season left.



The defense had its problems in 2018, especially with consistency. Just knowing that the defensive line will have one more year of experience and the return of Josh Woods should help a depleted linebacker corps, but more help will be needed to have adequate depth at the backer position. John Ward will get a look at inside backer. Hayden Harris as an outside backer and Noah Keeter will probably be on the outside, but he may get a look inside.



The defensive backs are one of the deepest areas of the team, and they only became better. Shamar Martin, William Nimmo, and Carl Jones can play.



The 2019 class has potential, and if Kelly and his assistants live up to their goal of being the best development staff in the college football, these young players could develop and make everyone a believer in the process.



Only time will tell.

