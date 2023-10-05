Anyone eagerly anticipating how UCLA would fare against Big Ten football powerhouses Michigan and Ohio State will have to wait an additional year.

Originally, when the schedule was unveiled in June, the Bruins’ nine-game Big Ten schedule for 2024 included contests at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena against Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC. The road schedule included Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers.

Now, however, with Oregon and Washington in the mix, the Big Ten finalized Thursday its schedules for the next five seasons and the Wolverines and Buckeyes were left off UCLA’s slate in 2024.

In fact, UCLA and Michigan will not meet until 2026 and the Bruins will not have to face both in any singular season. Instead, UCLA will meet Oregon and/or Washington each season, in addition to the annual rivalry game with USC, to minimize travel.

The Bruins will play Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and USC at home in 2024. On the road, they will travel to Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Washington.

“Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – and will play rotating opponents no more than three times in a five-year period,” the Big Ten’s official release stated.

“Primary objectives considered included the following: Balance of annual travel by distance, regions of the conference, and time zones. Maintaining control and flexibility as the college football postseason format evolves, with the goal to create access for programs into an expanded College Football Playoff. Balance of historic competitiveness and recent competitive trends, including home/away balance of traditionally competitive schools.”

The game dates for the home and away Big Ten games are expected to be announced later this year.

UCLA’s nonconference schedule in 2024 will include an Aug. 31 season opener at Hawaii followed by a Sept. 14 home opener against Fresno State and a Sept. 21 contest at LSU.

In 2025, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State and Washington will travel to UCLA. The Bruins will hit the road for games at Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC.

UCLA’s nonconference opponents in 2025 include Georgia (Aug. 30), at UNLV (Sept. 6) and New Mexico (Sept. 13).

The 2026 season will consist of conference home games against Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin. The road opponents will be Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Oregon.

The 2026 nonconference opponents will be at Georgia (Sept. 5), San Diego State (Sept. 12) and Nevada (Sept. 19).

In 2027, UCLA will host Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon and Rutgers. The Bruins will travel to Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, USC and Wisconsin.

The 2027 nonconference slate will include UC Davis (Aug. 28), Auburn (Sept. 4) and at Hawaii (Sept. 18).

The 2028 Big Ten home opponents will be Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC. The Bruins will travel to Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Washington.

The 2028 nonconference opponents include at Auburn (Sept. 2) and Hawaii (Sept. 9).