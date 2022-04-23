The UCLA football team’s spring showcase was anything but a show for fans in attendance Saturday at Drake Stadium.

To the Bruins’ credit, the practice was specifically not labeled a spring game like USC and other programs around the country elect to do for more of a scrimmage-like setting.

Earlier in the week, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said it would be run like just another practice, with situational drills and individual work mixed in with 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work — although, it appeared that there were more individual periods with position groups compared to other practices this spring.

It took until halfway through the 22 periods for the first 7-on-7 session.

The only real differences were the setting — practices normally take place at Spaulding Field — and the Pac-12 Network cameras.