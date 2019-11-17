UCLA's Winning Streak Ends At Three
For UCLA (4-6, 4-3 Pac-12) to have been competitive in this contest they would have had to play at their absolute best and they certainly did not and were routed by No. 8 ranked Utah (9-1, 6-1 Pac-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news